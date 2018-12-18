EDUCATION

'Drag Queen Story Time' reading program causes controversy

A reading program for kids called "Drag Queen Story Time" at a local library in Michigan is causing controversy.

MICHIGAN (WPVI) --
It's sponsored by the Huntington Woods library and hosted by Miss Raven Divine Cassadine and her friend Mr. Red Ribbon Dylan.

Some have criticized the program, saying this can confuse young children when it comes to defining their gender identities.

But others are applauding the program for encouraging both reading and self-expression.

"They really get into the dress up aspect with drag queen. My daughter always wants to wear a crown," said Natalie Friedman.

"It's been a very popular program with the residents," says City Manager Amy Sullivan. "In fact, when we first offered the program, it was offered at the library because its library story time and had more families sign up than there was room."

The library has been holding Drag Queen Story Time for about a year and about 100 people show up each time.

Some groups are planning protests for January.

