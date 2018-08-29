For the third day in a row, all School District of Philadelphia schools will dismiss students at 1 p.m. again on Thursday, August 30.All after-school activities including all athletic programs and professional development sessions scheduled for Thursday are canceled.Temperatures are forecasted to be above 90 degrees again tomorrow, the fourth day in a row of above 90-degree temperatures.As heat builds during the day, buildings are experiencing uncomfortable conditions. Because temperatures are remaining high into the evening, many buildings are not cooling overnight.Only 27 percent of the District's school buildings have central air conditioning.------