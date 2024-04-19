Eagles' Jalen Hurts donates $200K for 10 schools to get air conditioning units

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is proving he's a 'cool' guy.

Hurts was at Edward Gideon School in North Philadelphia on Friday to donate $200,000 to the city's school district.

The money will be used to purchase 300 air conditioning units for 10 schools around the city.

The 10 schools are Clara Barton, Gloria Casarez, Castor Gardens, D. Newlin Fell, Thomas Finletter, Fitler Academics Plus, Benjamin Franklin/Science Leadership Academy, Edward Gideon, Abram Jenks, and T. Roosevelt.

"Philadelphia has given me so much, and I'm excited to give back to the community in a way that supports our future leaders. Ensuring our schools are equipped with essential resources like air conditioning is one step toward helping our students achieve their very best," Hurts said in statement.

In warmer months, schools have had to dismiss early because of extreme heat.