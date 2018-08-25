EDUCATION

Events across Philadelphia prepare kids to go back to school

EMBED </>More Videos

Events across Philadelphia prepare kids to go back to school. Bob Brooks eports during Action News at 6pm on August 25, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There were events across Philadelphia on Saturday aimed at helping kids get ready to go back to school.

At the Miles Mack Center in Mantua, kids were having fun with a bounce house, water ice and face painting.

But at the same time, there was important work being done.

After all, this was the Back to School Backpack Giveaway hosted by Drexel University's Action for Early Learning Initiative.

"We want to make sure our West Philly children are starting kindergarten ready," said the initiative's director, Maria Walker.

They had backpacks to give away, but also educational booths set up to get families started on early childhood education.

"Kids who start kindergarten ready, obviously, they aren't behind and research shows that kids who start kindergarten ready have a better long-term success," said Walker.

Also on hand was Philadelphia School Superintendent Dr. William Hite.

"It's critically important that we have programs as a school district and as a city and community so our young people are engaged," he said.

In North Philly, the non-profit Attract Philadelphia held their own backpack giveaway at the Penrose Center.

Attract CEO Tierra Jones says they give kids an outlet to talk about violence.

"We have different discussions around movies, neighborhood community meetings. Our kids were afraid to speak up at one point," said Jones.

But Jones says they were leading by example by creating safety and bringing their community together.

The common cause of course, was getting ready for school. There were book bags and free haircuts that looked sharp!

There was face painting too.

"It's a nice sunny day great day to get a free book bag," said Jainee Stokes.

Students in Philadelphia go back to school on Monday.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newsphiladelphia school districtback to schoolNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Professor attempts world's longest college lecture with 30-hour Texas history lecture
Child punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
Move-in day for La Salle University students
Students return to newly renovated school in North Philadelphia
More Education
Top Stories
VIDEO: 16 protesters arrested after clash with Philly police
Did you know? NJ has a home to take care of wolves
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter in California
Junkyard fire sends plume of smoke over North Philly
Man sought for burglary at murdered model's apartment
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Girard Avenue
Beach patrol warns of sea lice outbreak in Ocean City, Maryland
AccuWeather: A little more humid on Sunday
Show More
Perfect weather brings folks in Philly outdoors
Man gets 51 years for crossfire killing of 8-year-old Gabby Hill Carter
Homeless vet who helped NJ woman says money being withheld
Study says there's no safe level of drinking
Montgomery County hospital easing labor pains with laughing gas
More News