Florida teacher caught on audio recording berating young students

Parents in Florida are outraged after hearing their child's teacher berate her young students.Tomas Valerio says his daughter came home from school crying every day, saying the teacher was being mean.He went to the principal, but when things didn't improve, he hid a recording device in his daughter's hair.The school district says the teacher was disciplined, but added that their investigation didn't include the audio recording because it violated the teacher's privacy.Valerio says his daughter is now enrolled at a new school.