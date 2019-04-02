Education

Glen Mills School in Delaware County begin layoffs after abuse allegations

THORNBURY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- The Glen Mills School in Delaware County began layoffs Tuesday after the state ordered the emergency removal of students due to the investigation of abuse allegations.

Eighty individuals from various departments across the school were notified today.

In total, 250 individuals will be impacted, officials say.

"Glen Mills Schools thanks our employees, many of whom have tirelessly served the school for decades, for their commitment to the school's mission and helping to pave the way to a new path in life for countless young men," school leaders said in a statement.
The Department of Human Services said in late March that children residing at Glen Mills Schools about 25 miles west of Philadelphia will be relocated "as soon as this can be safely accomplished."
The department says there were 64 students there, 21 from Pennsylvania and 43 from eight other states.

The Philadelphia Inquirer investigation published last month described a culture of physical abuse at the school.
Glen Mills, established in 1826, didn't immediately return a call seeking comment; officials said earlier they took the allegations very seriously and we're working with state and local leaders.

Back in September, two former counselors were arrested and charged with assaulting a 17-year-old student.

