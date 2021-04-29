surprise

GMA surprises Philadelphia high school senior with $50K college scholarship

By
EMBED <>More Videos

GMA surprises local teen with $50K college scholarship

FOLCROFT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The team at "Good Morning America" surprised high school senior Lyric Wise at her home Thursday with the presentation of a $50,000 college scholarship.

The surprise started with an interview on her computer from her bedroom in Folcroft, Delaware County with GMA's Robin Roberts.

Lyric thought she was on national TV for being a finalist for a $10,000 scholarship, but she was in for a bigger surprise.

Lyric's mom quickly guided her downstairs and outside during the live interview.

GMA's Janai Norman, a camera crew, along with Drexel University's mascot and cheerleaders were waiting in the front yard, while they were still live on the air.

Norman explained to Lyric that a company called Tallo, a mobile platform that connects students to opportunities, gifted her with a $50,000 scholarship.

Lyric's knees buckled in excitement as she thanked the crew and Tallo.



The high school senior will become the first to go to college in her family. She's ready to accomplish her dreams and will stick close to home at Drexel University.

"The fact that people care about me learning, it just makes me want to go so much harder," Lyric said.

Lyric is a senior at Paul Robeson High School in West Philadelphia, where she's salutatorian and president of her school's National Honor Society. Her entire school watched the surprise online.

"We wanted to let everyone know that she's the perfect example of how we want everyone to strive for their dreams," said Paul Robeson High School principal Richard Gordon.

Lyric's path to Drexel was hit with unexpected challenges.

She lost her father to a heart attack four years ago.

Then the pandemic left her family with financial hardships, which forced her mom to temporarily separate the kids.

"She has overcome a lot. We have done and been through a lot. She deserves it," said Lyric's mother Lauren Curtis.

Lyric is interested in helping others and is considering becoming a lawyer but is still undecided.

She said her goal is to make a positive impact on her community.

WATCH THE FULL "GOOD MORNING AMERICA" INTERVIEW:

EMBED More News Videos

Lyric Wise received a $50,000 scholarship as she heads to Drexel University.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfolcroft boroughphiladelphiascholarshipcollegedrexel universitysurprisefeel goodgood morning americastudents
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SURPRISE
8-year-old battling rare blood disorder surprised with service dog
Military dad surprises daughter with emotional homecoming
Couple Unearths 18th Century Treasure Buried Under Home
COVID-19 vaccine appointment turns into surprise marriage proposal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victims and suspect in Smyrna shootings identified
5 dead, including 2 deputies, following NC standoff
Delphi murders 'might' be connected to nearby kidnapping case: Sheriff
Bryce Harper hit in the face with 96.9 mph pitch
Video shows police laughing at violent arrest of 73-year-old woman
Philly works to get word out as vaccines expire
Cruises could resume in US by mid-July with vaccinations, CDC says
Show More
Police officer declared clinically dead after being attacked while on duty
Teen stabbed 10 times while trying to rob people at playground: Police
NYC plans to fully reopen July 1, mayor says
Video captures woman's 'transphobic' rant at South Jersey restaurant
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews record on migrants; GOP on virus
More TOP STORIES News