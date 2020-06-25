Education

Gov. Murphy to release guidance on reopening New Jersey schools

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday that he plans to release guidance on Friday about reopening schools in the fall.

During his daily briefing on Thursday, Murphy said he will be joined by Commissioner of Education Lamont Repollet to discuss the plans.



Murphy said the plans have been in the works for weeks.

33K more seek jobless benefits in NJ

Jobless claims in New Jersey ticked up 25% last week, climbing for the second straight week since they had begun to decline amid the COVID-19 shutdown, the Labor Department said Thursday.

There were 33,000 claims made last week, up from about 26,000 the week before, the state Labor Department said. Since the outbreak hit New Jersey in early March there have been nearly 1.3 million claims overall.

New Jersey has had about 170,000 positive cases with nearly 13,000 deaths from coronavirus, Murphy said Wednesday.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
