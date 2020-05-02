Cheltenham high school principal, faculty surprises seniors amid COVID-19

WYNCOTE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Seniors at Cheltenham High School would have walked in caps and gowns on June 6, but COVID-19 restrictions not only canceled classes but the right of passage of graduation.Saturday, faculty at the high school decided to do something special for the disappointed class of 2020. They decorated cars, created lawn signs, and went to the home of every senior to wish them congratulations.Principal Renato Lajara said staff and parents didn't hesitate to organize and pull the surprise off. "Just to surprise them and thank them for all of the work they have done for the last 13 years," said Lajara. "We know school ended abruptly and we want to highlight them, thank them and show how much care and love we have for them."Senior Lakeisha Jamison says she was surprised and touched. "I think it was really nice of them to do that knowing we can't come outside to go to graduation or go to prom," said Jamison. "It was a really nice gesture for them to do that because they really care about us."