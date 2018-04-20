U.S. & WORLD

High school removes bathroom doors to stop smoking

EMBED </>More Videos

High school removes bathroom doors. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on April 20, 2018. (WPVI)

In an effort to curb smoking and vaping in restrooms, a high school in Maryland has removed some of the bathroom doors.

Officials at Broadneck High School made the decision to remove the entrance doors to some bathrooms following an increase in student conduct violations.

But not everyone is happy with the decision.

While the stall doors remain, some parents and students say they do not provide enough privacy.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldhigh schoolstudentsbathroom
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More u.s. & world
EDUCATION
Students return to newly renovated school in North Philadelphia
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Move-in day for thousands of students at Temple and Penn
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
More Education
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News