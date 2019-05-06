Education

Minnesota teacher being investigated for allegedly berating students

Minnesota teacher being investigated for allegedly berating students. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 6, 2019.

A teacher in Minnesota has been told to stay home and the district is investigating after secret recordings surfaced of the seventh grade science teacher insulting students.

For months, a student at Hibbing High School recorded Dan Gotz ranting about everything from students' intelligence to their looks.

"You build this up in your little muscle cells that you have. In this case, not a whole lot of it. Scrawny toothpicks hanging out of his shirt," Gotz could be heard saying on one recording.

Students' parents have hired an attorney who sent a letter to the district detailing the insults.

Gotz was immediately placed on paid administrative leave.

The district said due to privacy laws, they would have nothing more to add.
