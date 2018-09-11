Mold forces closure of two Buena schools

Mold has forced the closure of two schools in South Jersey, and the district is scrambling to figure out how to get students into a classroom.The Buena Regional School District shut down the JP Cleary and Collings Lakes elementary schools.One is closed for two weeks, the other for three.Students and staff won't return until the facilities are deemed safe.The district is considering options to relocate classes during this time, but no final decisions have been made.------