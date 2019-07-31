Education

North Carolina father sued by math company for criticizing their curriculum

A father in North Carolina has been criticizing the math curriculum used in his son's high school.

Blain Dillard complained about the student-driven and group work focused curriculum on his website, blog and on social media.

All the way in Utah, the math company "Mathematics Vision Project" or "MVP" was not happy.

They're now suing Dillard, saying he "commenced a crusade against MVP" with comments they call false and defamatory.

They say his public opinions have also harmed the company financially.

Other parents have had similar opinions and say this lawsuit is trying to scare parents into silence.

Dillard calls the lawsuit intimidation and bullying and infringes on his free speech.

Friends have now set up a GoFundMe page to help him with legal fees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationmathbig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Flooding Downpours and Storms Today
Quick-hitting storm brings down trees, knocks out power
Police: 9-year-old boy drowned while on camp trip at N.J. water park
Trio steals $15K in Apple products from NJ Target, police say
Hours-old newborn baby found abandoned in Upper Darby, Pa.
Police: Can you help identify a murder suspect
PennDOT to roll out gender-neutral driver's license option
Show More
2 suspects sought for home invasion in North Philadelphia
Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart surrenders
Police: Man sought for attempted robbery and assault of a woman
Wolf seeks new approach to helping 'vulnerable populations'
Nevada School district implements non-gender restrooms
More TOP STORIES News