Education

Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert offers to pay student's $90,000 tuition

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Where most may ask for a picture or autograph when meeting a celebrity, one Temple University decided he'd try his luck at getting a little bit more, well a lot more.

Twenty-year-old Raheel Ahmad said when he heard his favorite rapper, Lil Uzi Vert was around a King of Prussia Mall department store Thursday, he sought the Grammy-nominated artist out.

Ahmad pulled out his phone and began recording the interaction.

"Yo Uzi!" he asks. "Can you pay for my college tuition?"

The bold move appearing to resonate with the native Philadelphia rapper.

"90 grand? I could pay that," Lil Uzi Vert replied. However, he wanted to make sure Raheel was serious about continuing his education.

"Make sure you show me all your transcripts, everything. Show me all your papers and everything and you'll get $90,000 from me," he added.

Action News spoke with Raheel about the interaction Friday.

"I see him and I'm just like in the back of my mind, I wasn't expecting anything, I was like you know what? Why not? Ask Uzi if he could help me out," he said.

Raheel said he wasn't looking for a handout, he said part of what motivated him to be so bold was to help out his family.

" It's hard for a lot of kids, but my mom is actually single widow mom and I'm the man of the house now as well, so I got to make something of it," he explained.

He said he's already sent Lil Uzi Vert all the documents he promised, but so far he has not heard back.

But, based on their interaction, he's hopeful his favorite artist will come through.

" I'll just say shoutout to Uzi, and thank you if actually do come through this, greatly appreciate it, and one love," Raheel said.

Action News has reached out to Lil Uzi Vert's management team at Atlantic Records, but have not heard back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphia newsrappertuitioncollege
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Phillies RF Bryce Harper out for paternity leave
Video shows man being dragged from Center City McDonald's
Police identify man killed in crash between SUV and NJ Transit van
Chester man charged with running over women with pickup truck
Camden County seeing more reports of spotted lanternfly
AccuWeather Alert: Showers Clear Tonight, Bright Sunshine Saturday
Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep at the wheel
Show More
Road closures, parking restrictions announced for Made in America
Police: 6 people arrested for running drug ring in Delaware
Carjacking near Temple campus caught on tape; 2 men sought
Suspect's bail not revoked in fatal stabbing of real estate developer
Wallet thieves caught on video targeting elderly customers in Abington Township
More TOP STORIES News