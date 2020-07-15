School District of Philadelphia to release back to school plan today

The School District of Philadelphia is expected to release its detailed back to school plan sometime in the morning.
Administrators have been discussing utilizing three different options when students return in the fall: in-person learning, completely virtual or mixing both options, also known as a hybrid approach.
Last week, the district released results of a reopening survey which had more than 36,000 responses.
Forty-seven percent of the 15,000 parents/guardians who completed the survey said they would send their children back to school under current circumstances. That number rose to 62 percent if safety measures are in place.
Twenty-eight percent of school-based staff and 27 percent of parents would feel most comfortable if students were sent back in shifts on alternating days of the week.
The survey also found the top three safety measures that respondents believe would help with "the development of a safe and effective reopening plan" are mask-wearing (30 percent), daily building cleaning (14 percent), and handwashing/sanitizer stations (14 percent).
Philadelphia Schools Superintendent Dr. William Hite said if parents choose for their children to do 100% virtual learning, they are considering pairing remote teachers with remote learning students.
"Another point that teachers made were the challenges that would be associated with...remote and in-person," said Dr. Hite. "While also dealing with their own children who are doing remote and in-person, and trying to understand that's going to be double the amount of effort and work."
Hite said while they want students to return in-person, he said they are guided by the health experts and scientists.
"I'm confident that we will follow the recommendations of health officials and scientists when it comes to getting kids back to school in the safest way possible," said Hite.
Hite said the district is looking to prioritize returning vulnerable students to the classroom first.
In terms of transportation, Philadelphia Public Schools plan to limit each school bus to 11-15 students instead of 30-44 and is working closely with SEPTA, as 7-12th graders must take SEPTA to get to school.
"In terms of safety protocols, SEPTA will continue working closely with the school district to make sure students know about the face-covering requirement on SEPTA," said a SEPTA spokesperson. "Where possible, we will try to assist with providing face coverings for students, or provide them with information on how to make one out of cloth or other materials they have at home."
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers released its recommendations for the School District of Philadelphia if students are to return in-person in the fall.
The 13-page document outlines nine "critical criteria" that advocates say must be met in order for schools to reopen safely:
PFT President Jerry Jordan said ultimately teachers want to return to in-person learning, but it must be done safely because lives are at stake.
"This is a new world and it's our way to require so many things, including accommodations for the educators who have underlying conditions," said Jordan. "They want to work but they certainly can't and should not jeopardize their health and the health of their families."
The report then delved into critical recommendations on seven related topics:
A Philadelphia Schools spokesperson said Dr. Hite was unavailable for an interview in response to the PFT guidelines.
In a statement, the district said:
"We have reviewed the communication from the PFT and believe that our reopening plan is in alignment with what its members view as necessary actions to ensure a safe and healthy environment for students and staff. We value the partnership that we have with the PFT and all unions and believe that we must work together to effectively execute a plan that is best for all stakeholders. This work will not be easy, but we look forward to continuing to stay engaged with the PFT over the coming weeks and throughout the school year as we all deal with the uncertainty caused by this pandemic."