Pre-K teacher named Delaware's '2020 Teacher of the Year'

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware has named its 2020 Teacher of the Year, and she is an early childhood educator in New Castle.

Rebecca Vitelli teaches pre-kindergarten for the Colonial Early Education Program at the Colwyck Center.

Her classes include students with disabilities.

Vitelli says she uses her role as a teacher to build a unique relationship with each student and meet them where they are at in their leading journey.

"We love what we do and we know how powerful and important it is to build childrens love of learning and excitement for school and passion for growth and development and love for one another in the most formative years," Vitelli says.

Vitelli is the first pre-kindergarten teacher in Delaware to earn the title.

She will receive a $5,000 grant to use for her classroom, as well as two personal grants totaling an additional $5,000.
