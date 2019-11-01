School closings in Delaware Valley due to severe weather, power outages

All schools in the Wissahickon School District in Montgomery County are closed due to down trees and a district-wide power outages.
Due to downed trees and district-wide power outages, all WSD schools will be closed today, November 1, 2019 for ALL staff and students. pic.twitter.com/EblHMUswer— Wissahickon SD (@WissahickonSD) November 1, 2019
Germantown Academy in Fort Washington is also closed.
"There is no power. Please do not come to campus," a message on the school's website reads.
The power is out at GA - no school for Friday, November 1. pic.twitter.com/hDr2zRx29c— Germantown Academy (@GA1759) November 1, 2019
In Bucks County, three schools in the Central Bucks School District are closed due to power outages: Central Bucks West, Central Bucks Soiuth, and Bridge Valley Elementary School.
"All staff and students should not report today, 11/1/19, from these 3 schools. All other schools will operate on a normal schedule," school officials said.
CB West, CB South and Bridge Valley will be closed due to power outages. All staff and students should not report today, 11/1/19, from these 3 schools. All other schools will operate on a normal schedule. Please check https://t.co/CWpL19e6mk for more information.— Central Bucks SD (@CBSDSchools) November 1, 2019
School officials said more than 38,000 homes in Central Bucks are without power as a result of Thursday evening's weather.
Woodlyne School in Strafford, Pa., Nativity of Our Lord School in Warminster, Pa. and The Titusville Academy in New Jersey are also closed.