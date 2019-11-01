School closings in Delaware Valley due to severe weather, power outages

Due to downed trees and district-wide power outages, all WSD schools will be closed today, November 1, 2019 for ALL staff and students. pic.twitter.com/EblHMUswer — Wissahickon SD (@WissahickonSD) November 1, 2019

AMBLER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A number of schools are closed Friday due to the severe weather that toppled trees, took down power lines, and prompted tornado warnings.All schools in the Wissahickon School District in Montgomery County are closed due to down trees and a district-wide power outages.Germantown Academy in Fort Washington is also closed."There is no power. Please do not come to campus," a message on the school's website reads.In Bucks County, three schools in the Central Bucks School District are closed due to power outages: Central Bucks West, Central Bucks Soiuth, and Bridge Valley Elementary School."All staff and students should not report today, 11/1/19, from these 3 schools. All other schools will operate on a normal schedule," school officials said.School officials said more than 38,000 homes in Central Bucks are without power as a result of Thursday evening's weather.Woodlyne School in Strafford, Pa., Nativity of Our Lord School in Warminster, Pa. and The Titusville Academy in New Jersey are also closed.