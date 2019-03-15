South Jersey student comes to aid of classmate having seizure

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey middle schooler is being hailed a hero for coming to the aid of a classmate having a medical crisis.It happened during gym class at Voorhees Middle School when a student named Gavin noticed his classmate Dylan didn't seem right.Gavin helped Dylan off the court, then alerted a teacher to call 911.He also ran for the school nurse.It turns out the boy was having a seizure.The school's principal says that quick thinking kept a bad situation from becoming worse.The ailing boy will be OK, though he recently has had several seizures.