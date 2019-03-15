Education

South Jersey student comes to aid of classmate having seizure

South Jersey student comes to aid of classmate having seizure. Monica Malpass has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on March 14, 2019.

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey middle schooler is being hailed a hero for coming to the aid of a classmate having a medical crisis.

It happened during gym class at Voorhees Middle School when a student named Gavin noticed his classmate Dylan didn't seem right.

Gavin helped Dylan off the court, then alerted a teacher to call 911.

He also ran for the school nurse.

It turns out the boy was having a seizure.

The school's principal says that quick thinking kept a bad situation from becoming worse.

The ailing boy will be OK, though he recently has had several seizures.
