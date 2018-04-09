Students welcome back beloved principal after firing

In Delaware, the students at Padua Academy are celebrating the return of their principal.They decorated the outside of the building with ribbons to welcome back Principal Cindy Mann on Monday.She was reinstated two weeks ago after her abrupt firing for "insubordination" led to protests and a walkout by students.Mann thanked her students as she resumed leadership of the all-girls Catholic school."I needed to help them process what has happened and to understand their role in everything. It was them, it wasn't me, it was the girls that are the heroes in all of this," Mann said.School officials have said they are willing to consider a two-year renewal of Mann's contract at the end of this school year.------