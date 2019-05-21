Teen battling illness gets escorted to graduation in ambulance

ORLANDO, Fla. (WPVI) -- A Florida teen didn't have to miss his high school graduation despite a serious flare-up in his medical condition.Evan Rasmussen, 19, got cheers as he left the ICU at Orlando Health for the graduation ceremonies.Evan has been hospitalized for problems related to spina bifida, a congenital condition.A special transport team escorted him in an ambulance, monitoring his condition along the way.And when he arrived at graduation, they made sure his cap and gown were perfect for his big moment."It's something we weren't sure. They told us from day one they weren't sure he'd ever do. So to reach this accomplishment is pretty exciting," said Evan's mother.Still in cap and gown, Evan went back to his hospital room, which staffers had decorated while he was away.Despite his disabilities, Evan has led charity drives to help needy families in his community.