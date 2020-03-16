Education

Scholastic launches 'Learn at Home' website for help during mandated COVID-19 recess from school

Millions of students are home, with schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scholastic, the educational company, has launched a "Learn at Home" website, that has daily courses for students from Pre-K to 9th grade.

The courses provide approximately three hours' worth of lessons per day, including writing and research projects, virtual field trips and geography lessons.

It will remain free and open indefinitely.

Here's the link: Scholastic Learn at Home
