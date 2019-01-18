EDUCATION

Upper Merion Area School District closed Friday due to threat

EMBED </>More Videos

Upper Merion School District closed due to threat. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on January 18, 2019.

UPPER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
The Upper Merion Area School District is closed Friday, not because of the snowy weather, but due to a threat.

The district's superintendent Dr. John A. Toleno tweeted a message that Upper Merion police and the FBI are investigating.

"Viking Nation, all schools and offices within the Upper Merion Area School District will be closed today, Friday, January 18th due to a threat that was made against our district. Please know that the Upper Merion Police and FBI are working very hard to solve this case.#Safety," Toleno said.



On Thursday night, Toleno alerted the community that he received a threatening tweet. He said, at the time, schools would have a heavy police presence if they remained open.

Upper Merion police confirmed the threat came via Twitter. They say it referenced an individual coming to school Friday with a handgun to commit acts of violence.

Police say the FBI was contacted to assist in the investigation.

"The Upper Merion Area School District made the decision to close schools today out of an abundance of caution pending the outcome of our investigation," police say.

The schools affected are: Bridgeport Elementary School, Caley Elementary School, Candlebrook Elementary School, Gulph Elementary School, Roberts Elementary School, Upper Merion Area Middle School, and Upper Merion Area High School.



In a follow-up tweet, Toleno said, "We will work through this as a community knowing that we will not allow these senseless acts of stupidity to define us!"

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationpennsylvania newsschool threatthreatUpper Merion Township
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Beloved Abington High School custodian honored
School Closings and Delays
Philly parochial elementary and HS to open 2 hours late Friday
School board votes to postpone policy to arm teachers
More Education
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Snow and Rain Showers in AM, Bigger Storm This Weekend
Check school closings and delays
1st round of wintry weather hits Philly area
Hupperterz found guilty of murder of Temple student Jenna Burleigh
Kutztown police find volunteers to get drunk for them
Perdue chicken recall: 'May contain' wood
Alshon Jeffery visits 2nd grader that sent him heartwarming letter
2 officers injured following encounter with dog
Show More
Beloved Abington High School custodian honored
Food stamp recipients warned to budget due to gov. shutdown
Woman critical, man injured in Camden shooting
Parents sentenced in death of boy, 6, who weighed 17 lbs when he died
Firefighters battle raging fire near railroad in University City
More News