The Upper Merion Area School District is closed Friday, not because of the snowy weather, but due to a threat.The district's superintendent Dr. John A. Toleno tweeted a message that Upper Merion police and the FBI are investigating."Viking Nation, all schools and offices within the Upper Merion Area School District will be closed today, Friday, January 18th due to a threat that was made against our district. Please know that the Upper Merion Police and FBI are working very hard to solve this case.#Safety," Toleno said.On Thursday night, Toleno alerted the community that he received a threatening tweet. He said, at the time, schools would have a heavy police presence if they remained open.Upper Merion police confirmed the threat came via Twitter. They say it referenced an individual coming to school Friday with a handgun to commit acts of violence.Police say the FBI was contacted to assist in the investigation."The Upper Merion Area School District made the decision to close schools today out of an abundance of caution pending the outcome of our investigation," police say.The schools affected are: Bridgeport Elementary School, Caley Elementary School, Candlebrook Elementary School, Gulph Elementary School, Roberts Elementary School, Upper Merion Area Middle School, and Upper Merion Area High School.In a follow-up tweet, Toleno said, "We will work through this as a community knowing that we will not allow these senseless acts of stupidity to define us!"------