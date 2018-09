Officials from the Upper Perkiomen School District said they first discovered surface-mold inside the high school over summer break and quickly hired property restoration professionals to clean it up.The problem is that the lingering heat and humidity, coupled with an antiquated HVAC system in parts of the building, led to a reappearance, primarily in the gymnasium.Superintendent Dr. Alexis McGloin says the goal now is to clean things up and hopefully make sure it doesn't happen again."It's not in any of the walls, it's not in any of the ventilation, but we really feel like we've got to get in there and change out some of our ducts and then just do a hard clean of the classrooms because we want to get rid of anything that might exist," said McGloin.Classes at Upper Perkiomen High School are cancelled until next Monday, September 17, as clean-up crews will be on the scene the entire week.Four of those five days will have to be made up. As a result, class will be in session during a few upcoming holidays, including Election Day and November 19 and 20, which were initially a part of Thanksgiving break, as well as Martin Luther King day.We spoke with Upper Perkiomen High School students and parents who say they really hope this is the end of the school's mold issues."I know a lot of people who have been sick. I've been sick," said student Aiyi Young. "You don't know if that's the cause of it, but it makes you wonder."------