U.S. & WORLD

Website, app allows students to report safety concerns

Website, app allows students to report safety concerns (Shutterstock)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --
An organization formed by parents whose children died in the 2012 shooting at Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary School has launched a system that will allow students to report safety concerns anonymously online.

The Say Something Anonymous Reporting System was recently rolled out by Sandy Hook Promise at schools in several states.

Reports made through the system's website or phone app are sent to a triage center, where they are routed to either school officials or law enforcement.

Sandy Hook Promise's managing director, Nicole Hockley, whose son was killed in the Sandy Hook shooting, says the free program can be used to help address problems such as bullying, substance abuse, suicide and school shooting threats.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldschool safetyschool shooting
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
More u.s. & world
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Move-in day for thousands of students at Temple and Penn
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Philly guidebook for new teachers introduces slang, stresses relationship building
More Education
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News