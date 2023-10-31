Allentown teen ID'd after killed in crash near Emmaus High School in Lehigh County

Unanimous jury has found in favor of a man left quadriplegic when the seat belt in his Mitsubishi 3000 GT failed to protect him during a 2017 accident

16-year-old Edwin Cortes, of Allentown, has been identified as the teen killed in the collision

EMMAUS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A teenager was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Emmaus High School in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania. He has been identified as 16-year-old Edwin Cortes, of Allentown, according to police.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at South Cedar Crest Boulevard and North Street in Emmaus.

Cortez was sitting in the back seat of one of the vehicles involved.

The East Penn School District did not confirm a student died but said several Emmaus High School students were involved.

"It's really crazy just to think how like they were just in the school and now --- just sad," said Mia Hinkle, who attends the high school.

"It's upsetting, and it's very scary just to know that driving in a few years and you never know what could happen," added student Keira Martino.

Counselors will be available Wednesday at Emmaus High School to assist the school community.

It's still unclear if anyone else was injured in the wreck.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.