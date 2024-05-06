The driver remained on the scene after the collision, according to police.

Married couple killed in Lehigh County after being hit by car while out on a walk: Police

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A married couple were the victims of a car crash in Allentown, Lehigh County, authorities say.

Police announced that Frank Wyant, 83, and his wife Marcella Wyant, 80, died after they were struck by a car while they were taking a walk.

It happened along West Chew Street and North Main Street on Friday night.

There is no word yet on whether any charges will be filed.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the police.