New Jersey day care worker arrested for allegedly hurting 3 toddlers

Ekta Dwarkesh was arrested on Monday, but was fired from her job last month when the alleged incidents occurred.

ROBBINSVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A teacher at a preschool and day care in Robbinsville, Mercer County is facing charges after she allegedly hurt three toddlers.

Police say that Dwarkesh hit two children and forcibly grabbed another while working at The Malvern School located on Route 33.

One child suffered a nosebleed.

The school said it immediately alerted the New Jersey Department of Children and Families.

Read the full statement released by the Malvern School of Robbinsville:

"On March 20th, we received a report that a member of our staff was conducting themselves in a manner we consider to be forceful. This behavior is in violation of our Commitment to Health & Safety and acceptable practices that are emphasized in staff training, our policies and procedures, and throughout our coaching and practice support.



We took immediate action and removed the individual from the classroom and ultimately terminated her employment. In addition to communicating with the families affected, we also immediately alerted the New Jersey Department of Children and Families (DCF). We support and are assisting the ensuing investigation by DCF and by the Robbinsville Police Department with the best interests of our children and families at heart.



The safety and well-being of every child entrusted to us is, and always will be, our highest priority. We hold all of our teachers to very high standards and have a zero-tolerance policy regarding any behavior that doesn't reflect the care and compassion that The Malvern School has stood for since it was founded more than 25 years ago.



The action taken by this individual is not only prohibited, but it also goes completely against the values of our dedicated and caring team. We remain committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for our children, families, and staff through strict safeguarding protocols."