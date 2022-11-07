Candidates address supporters in Pennsylvania ahead of Election Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Election Day is quickly approaching and all eyes are on Pennsylvania.

Actress Kerry Washington partnered with Black voters matter in Philadelphia Sunday, speaking in Logan. She voiced concerns over key issues impacting midterm elections.

"There's stuff on the ballot in this election that is vital to the survival to this country," said Washington.

Candidates made several stops across the region on Sunday.

Dr. Mehmet Oz was in Washington Crossing, Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman were in Newtown, Bucks County, and Doug Mastriano was in South Philadelphia.

"I worry we brought our children into this world at a time where they have fewer opportunities," voiced Shapiro.

"Each of us has a responsibility to get off the sidelines to get in the game and to do our part," he added.

Mastriano addressed a room of supporters in South Philadelphia.

"On day one, we'll become a law and order state Philadelphia, you'll see me move on criminals here," Mastriano said.

Candidates voiced concerns over democracy, crime, and one of the most important issues for voters, according to an ABC News poll, the economy.

"What is it that we need to do at the federal level to give job creators the confidence they need to grow our economy," asked Oz.

Abortion is also a critical topic this election.

"Dr. Oz believes local political officials should be part of the decision," said Fetterman.

Maine Senator Susan Collins discussed abortion during a roundtable with Oz.

She believes there should be exceptions and that the decision should be made locally by the state and between a woman and her physician.

In Pennsylvania, polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day.