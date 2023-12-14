'Rosie's Girls' program inspires future generations of female electricians

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In a field that is overwhelmingly male, Philadelphia's local electrician's union is helping change the face of the industry.

The innovative program, "Rosie's Girls", is aimed at introducing young women to careers in the union.

"I feel like I accomplished something I was thinking long and hard about," said program graduate, Misha Graham. "Today opens my eyes and shows me that I've got something to look forward to."

IBEW Local 98 held it's second graduations after high school students spend nine weeks learning skills like how to wire devices and bend conduit.

"Rosie's Girls" is named after the cultural World War II icon, Rosie the Riveter, who was a symbol of female empowerment and job recruitment.

The program has doubled in size with nine graduates this year following just 4 last year. The union hopes these graduates and the program inspire other young women to consider their field.