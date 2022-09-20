Eli Manning goes undercover as college football walk-on 'Chad Powers' at Penn State

Manning donned a long-haired wig, a mustache and prosthetics to play the part.

ESPN posted video on YouTube from the show "Eli's Places."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning went undercover to try out for the Penn State football team.

Manning donned a long-haired wig, a mustache and prosthetics to play the part of "Chad Powers," a homeschooled freshman trying out to be a Nittany Lion.

No one seemed impressed until the undercover, two-time Super Bowl champ started throwing pigskins.

In the end, Coach James Franklin revealed Manning to the other prospects and said "Chad Powers" failed to make the team.

Season 2 of "Eli's Places" premiered Aug. 10 on ESPN+.