PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead inside Montgomery County home

By 6abc Digital Staff
Thursday, April 11, 2024
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home on Wednesday.

It happened inside a residence on Cromwell Lane in the Wyndmoor section of Springfield Township.

Investigators say the victim, 57-year-old Elizabeth Shea, was found dead inside the master bedroom around 7:30 a.m.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities.

Police spent most of Wednesday at the scene.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on Thursday.

