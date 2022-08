Elmwood Park Zoo has something for everyone

Nestled in the heart of Norristown, the Elmwood Park Zoo prides itself as a hometown zoo.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's been called one of the hidden gems in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Nestled in the heart of Norristown, the Elmwood Park Zoo prides itself as a hometown zoo.

Action News multiplatform assignment manager Dan Patrick has more on everything the zoo has to offer.