Delaware police investigating after man found dead on sidewalk in Elsmere

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers.

ELSMERE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware Police are investigating after a man was found dead on the sidewalk.

Police discovered his body just after 4 a.m. Saturday on the 900 block of South Grant Street in Elsmere.

His identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers.