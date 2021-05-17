Employee shot and killed inside Delaware cellphone store identified; suspect sought

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10641785" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Elsmere and New Castle County police are investigating the death of a female clerk inside a Metro by T-Mobile store.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police have identified the employee who was shot and killed during the robbery of a cellphone store in New Castle County, Delaware.The body of 28-year-old Leslie Ruiz-Basilio was found by police inside the basement of the Metro PCS store on the 900 block of Kirkwood Highway around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.Police say the suspect is described as a Black male standing 5'10" tall, weighing roughly 180 to 210 pounds. The suspect was last seen in the victim's black 2008 Cadillac Escalade with Delaware registration PC194769.The suspect may have arrived in the area on a blue in color bicycle, said police.Elsmere resident Kevin Peterman first called the police when he thought something suspicious happened."Just the open register. I knew that wasn't right because nobody was at the counter. And I said, 'She wouldn't just leave the store,'" said Peterman. "I just knew something wasn't right, so I called 911."When police arrived, officers discovered Ruiz-Basilio's body."Within the last two years, there have been three other robberies that occurred at this location," said Elsmere Police Chief Laura Giles. "She's been the victim each time."Peterman said the victim, who had at least two children, will be dearly missed."She was very friendly, helpful, had a good sense of humor," said Peterman. "I'm not too good with technology, and every time I had a problem, I went over there, and she always helped me...I'll just miss her."The suspect is being considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (302) 998-1173 ext. 208.