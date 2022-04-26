Disney announces 'Encanto' sing-along concert tour, performances in 32 cities this summer

Disney Concerts and Live Nation announced the "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour," a one-of-a-kind concert event featuring the entire award-winning animated film. An on-stage band will perform all of the hit songs from the beloved soundtrack, including the chart-topping "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and Oscar-nominated "Dos Oruguitas."
✨ Live Nation Presents: Encanto Live: The Sing-Along Film Concert. Experience the magic of @EncantoMovie with all your favorite songs accompanied by a live band. Tickets go on sale Friday @ 10am local here https://t.co/XpVtzcFvh7 pic.twitter.com/DNCcctT7PB— Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 26, 2022
The 32-city tour kicks off on Monday, July 18, in Ridgefield, Washington, and makes stops all across the country before ending in Chicago on Saturday, August 28.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. local time on livenation.com.
"Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour" dates:
- Mon Jul 18 -- Ridgefield, WA -- RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- Tue Jul 19 -- Auburn, WA -- White River Amphitheatre
- Thu Jul 21 -- Concord, CA -- Concord Pavilion
- Sat Jul 23 -- Phoenix, AZ -- Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Sun Jul 24 -- San Diego, CA -- North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Tue Jul 26 -- El Paso, TX -- Plaza Theatre
- Wed Jul 27 -- Lubbock, TX -- The Buddy Holly Hall*
- Thu Jul 28 -- Houston, TX -- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Fri Jul 29 -- Dallas, TX -- Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sat Jul 30 -- Rogers, AR -- Walmart AMP*
- Sun Jul 31 -- St. Louis, MO -- Stifel Theatre
- Tue Aug 02 -- Brandon, MS -- Brandon Amphitheater
- Wed Aug 03 -- Pelham, AL -- Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- Fri Aug 05 -- West Palm Beach, FL -- iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sat Aug 06 -- Tampa, FL -- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sun Aug 07 -- Alpharetta, GA -- Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Tue Aug 09 -- Franklin, TN -- FirstBank Amphitheater
- Wed Aug 10 -- Charlotte, NC -- PNC Music Pavilion
- Thu Aug 11 -- Vienna, VA -- Wolf Trap
- Fri Aug 12 -- Virginia Beach, VA -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Sat Aug 13 -- Greensboro, NC -- White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- Sun Aug 14 -- Raleigh, NC -- Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Tue Aug 16 -- Philadelphia, PA -- TD Pavilion at The Mann
- Thu Aug 18 -- Wantagh, NY -- Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Fri Aug 19 -- Hartford, CT -- XFINITY Theatre
- Sat Aug 20 -- Darien Center, NY -- Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Sun Aug 21 -- Holmdel, NJ -- PNC Bank Arts Center
- Tue Aug 23 -- Bethel, NY -- Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Thu Aug 25 -- Cuyahoga Falls, OH -- Blossom Music Center
- Fri Aug 26 -- Cincinnati, OH -- Riverbend Music Center
- Sat Aug 27 -- Clarkston, MI -- Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Sun Aug 28 -- Chicago, IL -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - CHI
*Live characters do not appear as part of this event.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.