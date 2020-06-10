Protesters paint 'END RACISM NOW' outside Philadelphia police's 26th District Headquarters

Protesters took a knee after hundreds armed with paint rollers spread the message, "End racism now."
The message was painted onto Girard Avenue between E. Montgomery Avenue and E. Berks Street, just outside Philadelphia police's 26th District Headquarters.
Demonstrators take a knee Tuesday night after hundreds armed with paint rollers send a powerful message outside the @PhillyPolice 26th police district. Girard between Berks and Montgomery says “End Racism Now” @6abc #PhillyProtests pic.twitter.com/pgTPQa1f07— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) June 10, 2020
It's the same section of the city where officers could be seen hugging with protesters last week.
On Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney released his agenda for police reform, which includes the elimination of his proposed funding hike for the department in next year's budget and an increase in the department's diversity.
Kenney acknowledged the 10 days since protests started in the city following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
He said the city has "seen and heard the cries of thousands of Philadelphians seeking change."
