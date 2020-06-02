Philadelphia curfew in effect at 8:30 p.m. so residents can vote in primary, Center City closures continue

A Philadelphia Police Department SWAT team member sits in a vehicle in downtown Philadelphia during enforcement of a curfew, Monday, June 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia will once again be under a curfew Tuesday night, however it will begin a little later than the previous ones due to the primary elections.

The city announced the curfew will begin at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 to allow residents time to vote and return home before the curfew goes into effect. The curfew continues through 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 3.



Polls in Philadelphia are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

City officials instituted a citywide curfew due to the looting and vandalism that erupted over the past few days following peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Officials have also closed some streets in Center City. The closure area runs from Market Street to Walnut Street, from the Delaware River to the Schuylkill River. The closure continues until further notice.

SEPTA bus, subway, and trolley access will also be restricted.

Residents and business operators within Center City will be permitted access.

City of Philadelphia buildings in Center City, such as the Quadplex (City Hall, MSB, One Parkway, and CJC), 1234 Market, 11th and Market, and others are closed Tuesday due to the demonstrations.

Officials said public safety, all field personnel, and those who are not assigned to Center City locations should report to work as regularly scheduled. Employees who are able to work virtually will continue to do so.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiaprimary electionriotprotestvotingcoronaviruslootinggeorge floydinstagram storiescurfewcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot at South Philly gun shop
Man killed in attempted ATM explosion; several others vandalized
Biden calls George Floyd's death a 'wake-up call for our nation'
Protesters hit with tear gas on I-676
Residents stocking up on guns to defend against looters
Pa. Primary: Polls open, Wolf moves deadline to count mail-in ballots
AccuWeather: Comfortable Today Stormy Tomorrow
Show More
2 women injured jumping from second story of burning home
Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd's funeral
3 injured in apartment fire above Boost Mobile store
Crash leaves 2 dead, 8 hurt in Philadelphia
5 officers shot when protests turned violent in 2 cities
More TOP STORIES News