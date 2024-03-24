Ensemble Arts Philly Presents Terence Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones on April 7

Terence Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones is making its Philadelphia premiere in Verizon Hall.

Terence Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones is making its Philadelphia premiere in Verizon Hall.

Terence Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones is making its Philadelphia premiere in Verizon Hall.

Terence Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones is making its Philadelphia premiere in Verizon Hall.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ensemble Arts Philly's jazz series is bringing a groundbreaking trumpeter and composer to town.

Terence Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones is making its Philadelphia premiere in Verizon Hall.

"We're going to be doing these excerpts from my opera, which premiered at The Met," says Blanchard. "It's a very unique performance."

It was the first-ever opera written by a Black composer to be performed at The Met.

"He's an amazing trumpeter," says Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations for Ensemble Arts Philly. "He's an amazingly versatile composer and this is one of his newest and richest creations."

Blanchard is performing with his band, The E-Collective, and Turtle Island Quartet.

"You're gonna be changed after hearing this," says Blanchard. "Because of the level of talent that is going to be on the stage."

The opera has elements of jazz.

He says he uses "all of those rhythms, harmonic phrases, orchestrations" to help tell the story.

"It's based on the memoir of New York Times writer Charles M. Blow and his growing up in the South," says Egler.

"To me, it's a remarkable story of perseverance and strength," says Blanchard. "And there were so many things in the story that I related to culturally."

Both Blanchard and Blow are from Louisiana.

He recently won a Grammy for best opera recording, but prior to operas, he composed for film.

"He is one of Spike Lee's closest collaborators," says Egler.

"It's been an interesting journey, because I've been learning a lot about writing for voice," says Blanchard. "As African Americans, we all have something to say dealing with the pain and suffering of our history and existence in this country."

Blanchard believes music can bridge gaps, and his operas have drawn a diverse audience.

He calls music "a beautiful thing."

"It allows us to do current stories, where people can see themselves and see their culture on the stage," he says. "It's important for me to share this with a lot of people."

Ensemble Arts Philly presents Terence Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones on April 7 in the Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall.

Terence Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones

Verizon Hall (located inside Kimmel Center)

300 S. Broad Street Philadelphia, PA 19102