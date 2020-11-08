WATCH
alex trebek
Alex's Trebek's last message for 6abc and the Delaware Valley
WPVI
By
6abc Digital Staff
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In late October, Alex Trebek recorded this message for the 6abc Thanksgiving Day Celebration.
Of course, we had no idea that we would all lose this lovely man within a couple of weeks.
His final message for us: "Stay well everyone, have a happy Thanksgiving and a great holiday season."
Watch Alex's complete message in the video above.
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek dies at 80 after pancreatic cancer diagnosis
He was a master of the"Jeopardy!" format, engaging in banter with contestants and appearing genuinely pleased when they answered correctly.
