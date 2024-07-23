'Jeopardy!' Forever stamp honors late game show icon Alex Trebek

CULVER CITY, Calif. -- Beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek how has his own Forever stamps. They not only feature Trebek, they also look like the iconic blue video monitors so familiar to the show.

The game show-themed stamps were officially released on Monday during an unveiling ceremony at Sony Studios in Culver City.

"Just as he adopted the United States as his home, we adopted him by inviting him into our homes each weeknight," said Michael Elston, Secretary of the Board of Governors of the U.S. Postal Service.

Born in Ontario Canada, Trebek became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1998.

In true Jeopardy fashion, the stamps are in the form of clues reading: "This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show 'Jeopardy!' for 37 seasons." When you flip it upside down it reads, "Who is Alex Trebek?"

Trebek died in 2020 after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. This week's ceremony was held on what would have been his 84th birthday.

Ken Jennings, former Jeopardy contestant, had some big shoes to fill as host.

"And really the only reason I can even keep up with it as the host today is because I had that great pleasure of watching Alex work up close for so many years," Jennings said.

The U.S. Postal Service receives roughly 30,000 stamp suggestions each year. They only choose an average of about 25 to 30 topics. Now Alex Trebek has been added to that historic list.

"Alex would've felt overwhelmed with humility and joy to receive such a distinctive tribute," said Jean Trebek, Alex Trebek's wife.