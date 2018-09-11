ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Anthony Bourdain wins 6 posthumous Emmy awards

Anthony Bourdain posthumously received six Emmy awards for his show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
Anthony Bourdain posthumously received six Emmy awards for his show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown."

Bourdain won for the following categories during the Creative Arts Emmys over the weekend.
  • Outstanding informational series or special

  • Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

  • Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

  • Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

  • Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

  • Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The TV host took his own life in June while working on an upcoming episode. He was 61 years old.

