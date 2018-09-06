ENTERTAINMENT

Auditions for American Idol held at Franklin Square in Philly

Auditions for American Idol held at Franklin Square. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on September 6, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Do you have what it takes to be the next American Idol?

The Philadelphia auditions are happening right now at Franklin Square.

Idol hopefuls have been in line since early this morning for their chance at making it on the show.

They came with high energy and high hopes and they came early.

Action News reporter Alicia Vitarelli brings us the scoop on all the excitement.
Auditions for American Idol at Franklin Square in Philly. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on September 6, 2018.



Also, former American Idol star Justin Guarini interviews supervising producer, Patrick Lynn.

Justin Guarini interviews American Idol producer at Philly auditions on September 6, 2018.


American Idol auditions at Franklin Square today
