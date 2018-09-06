PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Do you have what it takes to be the next American Idol?
The Philadelphia auditions are happening right now at Franklin Square.
Idol hopefuls have been in line since early this morning for their chance at making it on the show.
They came with high energy and high hopes and they came early.
Action News reporter Alicia Vitarelli brings us the scoop on all the excitement.
Also, former American Idol star Justin Guarini interviews supervising producer, Patrick Lynn.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps