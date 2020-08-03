FYI Philly

What's new at the Barnes Foundation and Michener Museum as they reopen their doors

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Arts and cultural organizations around the region are slowly but surely reopening their doors with plenty of safety protocols in place to protect against COVID-19.

The Barnes Foundation has extended its exhibition of Marie Cuttoli: The Modern Thread from Miró to Man Ray through August 23rd so visitors can get a chance to see it.

The Michener Museum has had an April Earth Day exhibit patiently waiting for an audience.

A collection of works from local artists working in various mediums, the exhibition highlights the damage done by pollution and climate change.

Barnes Foundation Exhibitions |Facebook
20th & The Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130

215-278-7000

James A. Michener Art Museum | Facebook
138 S. Pine Street, Doylestown, PA 18901
215-340-9800
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiafyi phillymuseum exhibitfyi loves the arts
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
New restaurants and breakfast spots to add to your dining checklist
Keeping Special Occasions Special During COVID-19
Art Mart brings the artsy crowd back to South Street
South Jersey women team up to keep their business afloat during COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tropical Storm Warning for entire Philadelphia region
Isaias near hurricane strength as it heads up East Coast
NJ decreases gathering size limit due to increase in virus transmission
Phillies will head to New York to resume schedule Monday night
Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19
Philadelphia police seek two children missing since Saturday
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of 7 year old
Show More
Philly teachers, students, parents join national protests for school improvements
Woman cleaning Philadelphia school building found dead
Isaias could further delay Philly recycling pickup
US is 'in a new phase' of COVID-19 pandemic, Birx warns
Who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine?
More TOP STORIES News