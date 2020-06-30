Carl Reiner, 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' creator and star, dies at 98

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1847516" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Father-son duo, Carl and Rob Reiner, further cemented their place in Hollywood with their hand and footprints in a block outside the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Nothing pleases me more than knowing that I have lived the best life possible by having met & marrying the gifted Estelle (Stella) Lebost---who partnered with me in bringing Rob, Annie & Lucas Reiner into to this needy & evolving world. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) June 27, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4081425" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After 70 years in show business, Carl Reiner has been nominated for what could be his 10th Emmy.

Producer, director and actor Carl Reiner -- best known for creating and starring in "The Dick Van Dyke Show" -- has died. He was 98.Reiner, one of the most prolific entertainers in history, died of natural causes on Monday night at his home in Beverly Hills, according to Variety.Reiner was also a longtime comedian, screenwriter and publisher. He was a nine-time Emmy Awards winner, and won a Grammy for his best-selling album with Mel Brooks entitled, "2000 Years With Carl Reiner & Mel Brooks" in 1960.