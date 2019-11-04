Cast of Little Mermaid LIVE prepares to take you under the sea

Tuesday night on 6abc, it's a first of it's kind musical spectacle as Disney presents The Little Mermaid LIVE.To celebrate the upcoming 30th anniversary of the iconic animated film, Ariel and friends are now coming to you in live action.The cast says it's part-animated film, part live-action spectacle, and 100-percent Disney magic.Some of the biggest stars in Hollywood have been working hard putting the finishing touches on this production, including one young woman whose already a bit of a household name, especially for fans of Disney princesses.Swimming into the iconic role of Ariel is Auli'i Cravalho.She is no stranger to Disney films, as this is her second starring role as royalty. Her first? The voice of Moana."It's a real blessing, I've got to say, either beyond the reef or under the sea. Truly, water really is my element at this point," Cravalho says.The star-studded cast also brings in Queen Latifah as the sea witch, Ursula."To really put yourself in the role of someone who is a villain, a 100-percent villain, it's going to be a lot of fun," Queen Latifah says.Jamaican-born Shaggy says playing Sebastian the crab feels like a calling."It feels natural. It's the Caribbean flair to it, and I can throw in a note and flip the accent down and then flip it again, it's that kind of vibe," Shaggy says.John Stamos is Chef Louis."He's crazy, you know, he's crazy. So to be able to let all of that out into this character is going to be really fun," says Stamos.The cast has been rehearsing in Las Vegas, but come tomorrow night, it's showtime.Little Mermaid LIVE airs Tuesday night, starting at 8 p.m. only on 6abc.