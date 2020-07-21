Citizens Bank Park hosting drive-in concerts: AJR, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Bert Kreischer, and more

PHILLIES (WPVI) -- It turns out you will be able to have some fun at Citizens Bank Park this summer - at least outside of it.
Though the Philadelphia Phillies open their shortened 2020 season this Friday to an empty ballpark, the Phils are teaming up with Live Nation to bring a four-week drive-in concert series to the parking lot of Citizens Bank Park.
The Live-In/Drive-In Concert Series kicks off on Sunday, August 16 with comedian Bert Kreischer.
Other performances include, AJR, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, The Struts, The Front Bottoms, Mt. Joy, Subtronics, Smith & Meyers, Lotus, and two nights with Dark Star Orchestra continuing the Grateful Dead live concert experience, Michael Blackson & Friends with special guest DJ Jazzy Jeff and more. Full schedule is below.
There will be safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans will be able to scan their tickets through their car's windows. They will then be shown to their designated parking spaces.
Live Nation says guests can leave their cars, wearing a mask, to use the portable bathrooms which will be sanitized continuously throughout each event. There will also be dedicated buffer space around each vehicle to ensure social distancing.
Fans will be able to enjoy the performances from their cars while listening to an audio simulcast on their radios.
The events will also feature large-scale LED screens.
Tickets will be sold in the form of a group car pass. Each car will purchase just one ticket, good for a maximum of four (4) people per car.
Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale car pass tickets beginning on Tuesday, July 21 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, July 23 at 10 p.m. at citientertainment.com.
The Phillies are also offering a presale starting on Wednesday, July 22 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, July 23 at 10 p.m. at phillies.com/drivein.
Car pass tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m. at phillies.com/drivein.
The Live-In / Drive-In Concert Series at Citizens Bank Park Schedule:
Sunday, August 16 - Bert Kreischer
Wednesday, August 19 - AJR
Friday, August 21- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Saturday, August 22 - The Struts
Sunday, August 23 - The Front Bottoms
Tuesday, August 25 - Mt. Joy
Wednesday, August 26 - Subtronics
Thursday, September 3 - Smith & Meyers
Friday, September 4 - Lotus
Saturday, September 5 - Dark Star Orchestra
Sunday, September 6 - Dark Star Orchestra
Monday, September 7 - Michael Blackson & Friends with special guest DJ Jazzy Jeff
