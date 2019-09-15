Arts & Entertainment

Doylestown-native Pink repping Philadelphia Eagles in Instagram post

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Doylestown-native Pink was sporting her Eagles gear on Sunday.

Pink shared the photo along with the caption "GO EAGLES!!!!!!!!!!!!" on Instagram ahead of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, attended Central Bucks High School West.

