WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Best of the Class
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Arts & Entertainment
Doylestown-native Pink repping Philadelphia Eagles in Instagram post
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WPVI
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Doylestown-native Pink
was sporting her Eagles gear on Sunday.
Pink shared the photo along with the caption "GO EAGLES!!!!!!!!!!!!" on Instagram ahead of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, attended Central Bucks High School West.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainment
philadelphia news
pennsylvania news
action news sports
entertainment
philadelphia eagles
pink
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wildwood deck collapse leaves at least 22 injured
Police: Uber driver deviated from route, locked doors
6-car crash on I-476 under investigation in Lansdale
Human remains found in Smyrna believed to be those of child, police say
Southbound I-95 reopens following multi-vehicle crash
AccuWeather: Warm And Less Humid
Woman dreams she swallowed engagement ring, wakes up to find she actually did
Show More
Solid gold toilet stolen from Winston Churchill's birthplace
3 killed, 1 critically injured in Plymouth Township head-on crash
Philly's salt warning rule takes effect at chain restaurants
Hero Thrill Show connects Philly officers with kids, community
Feds: Osama bin Laden's son killed in US counterterrorism operation
More TOP STORIES News