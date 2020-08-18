DWTS reveals premiere date, announces pro dancers

The new season premieres on Monday, September 14 at 8:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Tyra Banks is the new host of the show, which will also feature a fresh take on the competition, and exciting new and returning pros, all while maintaining the heart and soul of the beloved series.
This season features the return of many beloved pro dancers including Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe, as well as the addition of professional ballroom dancers Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach getting celebrity partners for the first time.
Viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired.
This season's professional dancers include:
Brandon Armstrong
Alan Bersten
Sharna Burgess
Cheryl Burke
Val Chmerkovskiy
Sasha Farber
Jenna Johnson
Daniella Karagach
Keo Motsepe
Peta Murgatroyd
Pasha Pashkov
Gleb Savchenko
Emma Slater
Britt Stewart
Celebrity dancers and additional production details will be announced at a later date.