dancing with the stars

DWTS reveals premiere date, announces pro dancers

Dancing With The Stars will return to ABC on September 14
NEW YORK -- The hit ABC show "Dancing With The Stars" will return for a 29th season in September, but with some major changes.

The new season premieres on Monday, September 14 at 8:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Tyra Banks is the new host of the show, which will also feature a fresh take on the competition, and exciting new and returning pros, all while maintaining the heart and soul of the beloved series.

This season features the return of many beloved pro dancers including Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe, as well as the addition of professional ballroom dancers Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach getting celebrity partners for the first time.



Viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired.

This season's professional dancers include:
Brandon Armstrong
Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess
Cheryl Burke
Val Chmerkovskiy
Sasha Farber
Jenna Johnson
Daniella Karagach
Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd
Pasha Pashkov
Gleb Savchenko
Emma Slater
Britt Stewart

Celebrity dancers and additional production details will be announced at a later date.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdancingabcdancing with the starsabc premieres
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DANCING WITH THE STARS
Bindi Irwin announces pregnancy
Tamar Braxton hospitalized after possible suicide attempt
Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews exit 'Dancing with the Stars'
ABC unveils 2020-2021 primetime schedule
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homeless encampments remain after city's deadline passes
USPS cuts suspended until after election, DeJoy says
CA teen fights for his life after contracting COVID-19 twice
Pennsylvania prepares to launch virus-tracing app next month
NJ Turnpike Authority proposes to close popular shore exit
New Jersey adds Delaware back on Travel Quarantine List
Delco man sets home on fire, douses himself in gasoline: Police
Show More
Gun violence continues in Philly; 13 shot Monday night
Trump to pardon women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony
Wuhan hosts massive water park party as coronavirus concerns recede
AccuWeather: Mainly Sunny, Comfortable Today
Former Trump official blasts Trump, endorses Biden
More TOP STORIES News