'Dancing with the Stars' judge Derek Hough's wife Hayley Erbert undergoes emergency craniectomy

"Dancing with the Stars" judge Derek Hough revealed that his wife Hayley Erbert was rushed into emergency surgery and hospitalized to treat a cranial hematoma after experiencing symptoms while on tour.

Hayley Erbert Hough, the professional dancer and wife of Derek Hough, had to undergo emergency surgery Wednesday night in Washington, D.C., after performing in her husband's live stage show, "The Symphony of Dance."

The "Dancing with the Stars" judge shared in an Instagram post Thursday that Erbert "became disoriented and was taken to the hospital" at the end of their performance.

He explained she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel. That means blood collected within her skull, and it can press on the brain. It required an emergency craniectomy.

Derek says Hayley is in stable condition but wrote, "I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time."

Hough's sister, "Dancing with the Stars" co-host Julianne Hough, also shared her brother's message via an Instagram story and said, "Please pray and send all your love, healing and light to Hayley and Derek. Thank you from the depths of our family's hearts!"