'Emergence' stars on why thrillers are so intriguing

NEW YORK -- 'Emergence' is a new sci-fi thriller on ABC about a police chief who takes in a young child after a mysterious accident.

The show stars Fargo's Allison Tolman and Donald Faison of Star Trek fame, who are no strangers to science fiction and thrillers.

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon asked them to share their thoughts on what makes thrillers and horror stories such as 'Emergence' so intriguing.

You can watch their responses in the video above.

Emergence premieres on ABC on Tuesday, September 24 at 10:00 p.m. ET, 9:00 p.m. CT.

You can watch the first 9 minutes of the pilot on YouTube below.



Follow @EmergenceABC on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. The official hashtag is #Emergence.
